Explosions heard in Odesa - RMA

Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, and Hennadiy Trukhanov, mayor of the city, UNN reports.

Details

"Explosions are heard in Odesa! Please do not leave safe places!" - said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, on Telegram.

"Explosions are heard in the city! Stay in safe places," Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov confirmed on Telegram.

Ukrainian Air Force reports activity of 11 Russian Tu-95MS