Explosion occurs in Odesa after warning of high-speed target

An explosion occurs in Odesa region after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target heading toward the region, UNN reports.

An explosion was heard in Odesa, according to Suspilne correspondents.

The head of the RMA, Oleg Kiper, urged residents to stay in shelters.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target heading toward the region.

"High-speed in Odesa region!" read the message on Telegram.

Later, they warned of the threat of ballistic missiles from the south.

Air alert declared in a number of regions.

