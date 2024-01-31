Explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court: six pre-trial detention center employees to be tried

Prosecutors have sent to court indictments against six employees of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center in the case of the explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv on July 5, 2023. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Three of the defendants were charged with negligence that caused grave consequences (Article 367(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and three others with forgery (Article 366(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that due to the negligence of the pre-trial detention center and convoy service, on July 5, 2023, the prisoner took improvised explosive devices from the Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center and brought them to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court. Later, in the courtroom, he detonated them. This resulted in his death, injuries to police officers and damage to the court premises and property - the OGP said in a statement.

It is also noted that the SIZO officers handed over the prisoner to the National Guard convoy service without any search of his belongings. The convoy officers also did not conduct a personal search and did not check his belongings before taking him to court, the OPG said.

In addition, three employees of the detention center reportedly forged mandatory cell search reports for a long time, although no actual searches were conducted. Thus, detainees were able to use prohibited items and objects.

"During the investigation, glycerin, rosin, electrical wires and other chemicals were seized during searches in the cell where the accused was held. Some of them, according to the expert opinion, were part of the improvised explosive devices that detonated in court," - the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

Recall

In December 2023, a court convicted two of the five defendants in the case of the July 5 explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court. The head of the court guard was sentenced to 6 months in prison, and his assistant was sentenced to 2 months in prison with a sentence to be served in the brig.