Explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court: six pre-trial detention center employees to be tried

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 53297 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114798 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120470 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162689 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164228 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265681 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176489 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236213 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 76793 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 54439 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 90109 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 50648 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 30687 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265682 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236213 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221713 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247173 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233469 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97268 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100084 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116658 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117347 views
Explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court: six pre-trial detention center employees to be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44570 views

Six employees of the Kyiv Detention Center will be tried for negligence and forgery, which allowed a prisoner to smuggle explosives out of the detention center and detonate them in the Shevchenkivsky District Court in July 23.

Prosecutors have sent to court indictments against six employees of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center in the case of the explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv on July 5, 2023. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

Details 

Three of the defendants were charged with negligence that caused grave consequences (Article 367(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and three others with forgery (Article 366(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that due to the negligence of the pre-trial detention center and convoy service, on July 5, 2023, the prisoner took improvised explosive devices from the Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center and brought them to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court. Later, in the courtroom, he detonated them. This resulted in his death, injuries to police officers and damage to the court premises and property

- the OGP said in a statement.

It is also noted that the SIZO officers handed over the prisoner to the National Guard convoy service without any search of his belongings. The convoy officers also did not conduct a personal search and did not check his belongings before taking him to court, the OPG said. 

In addition, three employees of the detention center reportedly forged mandatory cell search reports for a long time, although no actual searches were conducted. Thus, detainees were able to use prohibited items and objects.

"During the investigation, glycerin, rosin, electrical wires and other chemicals were seized during searches in the cell where the accused was held. Some of them, according to the expert opinion, were part of the improvised explosive devices that detonated in court,"  - the Office of the Prosecutor General said. 

Recall

In December 2023, a court convicted two of the five defendants in the case of the July 5 explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court. The head of the court guard was sentenced to 6 months in prison, and his assistant was sentenced to 2 months in prison with a sentence to be served in the brig.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

