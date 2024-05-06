Explosion in a bank in Chernihiv: rescuers spent almost an hour extinguishing the fire

In Chernihiv, rescuers extinguished a fire that occurred after an explosion in a bank building. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The explosion at the bank in Chernihiv took place on the night of Monday, April 6.

As a result of the explosion, the building structure was damaged and a fire broke out over an area of 140 square meters.

Three cars parked nearby were also damaged.

It took the rescuers almost an hour to extinguish the fire and start dismantling the destroyed structures of the building.

The State Emergency Service sent 23 rescuers and 6 vehicles to the scene.

Earlier UNN reported that an explosion occurred in a bank building in Chernihiv early this morning, causing a fire. There were no casualties. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.