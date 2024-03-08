$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12170 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 34735 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32367 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 188249 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 173545 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170977 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217851 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248493 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154288 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371456 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Expert: Presidential Council for Business Support should listen to business complaints, including those against Hetmantsev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 189601 views

The Business Support Council under the President of Ukraine should listen to business complaints against the head of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, and develop legislative initiatives that will protect business from pressure and arbitrariness.

Expert: Presidential Council for Business Support should listen to business complaints, including those against Hetmantsev

The Presidential Council for Business Support should listen to business complaints and develop legislative initiatives to limit pressure on entrepreneurs, and it is good that business has begun to publicly complain about the actions of the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by political strategist Taras Zahorodniy.

Co-founder of Concord Bank Olena Sosedka saidthat she was ready to publicly tell how Hetmantsev destroyed her bank at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Business Support. In addition, Sosedka suggested that Hetmantsev invite her to a meeting of the parliamentary committee and personally ask her about everything that interests him. She also called on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to protect Ukrainian business from Hetmantsev's arbitrariness. 

"It's good that business has started talking about it. A business union has been formed. Because before, our business was on its own, thinking why should we overhype it. But it's good that there is a conversation, and it should be translated into specific legislation that provides for the most limited pressure on business by both tax authorities and security forces," Zagorodniy said.

Individual entrepreneurs have made up their minds: Danylo Hetmantsev has the most negative impact on the development of entrepreneurship in Ukraine 20.12.23, 19:09 • 36367 views

According to him, tax authorities and security forces are often used as a tool to put pressure on business. According to the expert, this creates more obstacles to investing in Ukraine than even the war. "Because in this case, when there is no confidence in a stable policy, when security forces put pressure on business, it does not inspire enthusiasm to invest in our country. Therefore, of course, there should be legislative restrictions," Zagorodniy explained.

He believes that the Presidential Business Support Council should create a platform, a framework, and develop proposals, including legislative ones, which will then be implemented in concrete things.

Recall

Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, previously stated that Hetmantsev's goal is to squeeze business, and he does not care what the consequences are for the state. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
