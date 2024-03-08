Expert: Presidential Council for Business Support should listen to business complaints, including those against Hetmantsev

The Presidential Council for Business Support should listen to business complaints and develop legislative initiatives to limit pressure on entrepreneurs, and it is good that business has begun to publicly complain about the actions of the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by political strategist Taras Zahorodniy.

Co-founder of Concord Bank Olena Sosedka saidthat she was ready to publicly tell how Hetmantsev destroyed her bank at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Business Support. In addition, Sosedka suggested that Hetmantsev invite her to a meeting of the parliamentary committee and personally ask her about everything that interests him. She also called on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to protect Ukrainian business from Hetmantsev's arbitrariness.

"It's good that business has started talking about it. A business union has been formed. Because before, our business was on its own, thinking why should we overhype it. But it's good that there is a conversation, and it should be translated into specific legislation that provides for the most limited pressure on business by both tax authorities and security forces," Zagorodniy said.

Individual entrepreneurs have made up their minds: Danylo Hetmantsev has the most negative impact on the development of entrepreneurship in Ukraine

According to him, tax authorities and security forces are often used as a tool to put pressure on business. According to the expert, this creates more obstacles to investing in Ukraine than even the war. "Because in this case, when there is no confidence in a stable policy, when security forces put pressure on business, it does not inspire enthusiasm to invest in our country. Therefore, of course, there should be legislative restrictions," Zagorodniy explained.

He believes that the Presidential Business Support Council should create a platform, a framework, and develop proposals, including legislative ones, which will then be implemented in concrete things.

Recall

Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, previously stated that Hetmantsev's goal is to squeeze business, and he does not care what the consequences are for the state.