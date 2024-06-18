The Russian Kremlin and Ukraine's Eurosolidarity use the same theses to criticize Ukraine in the world. Political expert Valentyn Hladkykh writes about this . He emphasizes that the Kremlin's statements and the "themes" for the speakers of Poroshenko's party regarding the Peace Summit in Switzerland are the same, UNN reports.

"The estimates of the Peace Summit by Poroshenko's MPs and Putin's propagandists are the same. This could be written off as a coincidence if Poroshenko had not been caught doing such things before," the expert writes.

Gladkikh showed what he believes to be a "darkroom" for commenting on the Peace Summit by representatives of Eurosolidarity and emphasized that the document almost verbatim repeats the texts of Putin's propagandist Solovyov.

- "Eurosolidarity's darkroom": "The Peace Summit will not bring us peace. The three issues submitted for its consideration do not provide for peace, or even a truce, or a halt to the war against Ukraine."

- Posted by Russian propagandist Solovyov: "The 'peace summit' had nothing to do with peace. The settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is still not even close to an iota," Gladkikh said.

Also, according to the expert, representatives of Eurosolidarity, like Russian propagandists, should spread theories about the alleged illegitimacy of the President of Ukraine and criticize his non-participation in the Summit.

- "Eurosolidarity's theme book: "Bankova Street expects the Peace Summit to confirm the legitimacy of President Zelenskyy and meet his ambitions to become a "world leader".

- Post by Russian propagandist Solovyov: "The idea of Zelensky, who has lost his legitimacy, to turn the world majority against Russia turned out to be a flop," Gladkikh wrote.

In the expert's opinion, both Poroshenko and Putin equally claim that the Peace Summit failed because there were no representatives of Russia and Eurosolidarity.

- "Eurosolidarity's darkroom": "The outcome of the Peace Summit would have been more impressive if the government had abandoned party egoism and involved all diplomatic forces, including European Solidarity, in its preparation.

- A post by Russian propagandist Solovyov: "All the decisions of the Summit are simply meaningless in the absence of Russia. The real "peace formula" was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin." In short, without the twin brothers - Poroshenko and Putin - the Summit is "not happening"!", Gladkikh noted.

The expert recalled that this is not the first time that representatives of Poroshenko's team and Putin's propagandists have made statements against Ukraine in unison.

"For example, just a few days before the Peace Summit, Putin's spokesman Peskov and Poroshenko, who is not Putin's spokesman, came out with the same criticism of Ukraine's international activities. Unfortunately, the logic behind such statements is the same for both the Kremlin and Poroshenko: the worse for Ukraine, the better for the Kremlin and Poroshenko. Criminal proceedings have already been initiated against the latter under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, "high treason." Judging by Poroshenko's actions, he is working on this article 100%," summarizes Gladkikh.

As reported earlier, Poroshenko and Peskov gave the same negative assessments of the "Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Berlin and the Peace Summit in Switzerland.