Expert: Poroshenko and Putin came out with the same "darkies" against the Peace Summit

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11294 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 120413 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 124852 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139521 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200052 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239752 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147933 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370129 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182557 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149811 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 120413 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 106325 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 124852 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 119562 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139521 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 7778 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10327 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14613 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16027 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 22248 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Expert: Poroshenko and Putin came out with the same "darkies" against the Peace Summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27262 views

Poroshenko's Eurosolidarity party and the Russian Kremlin use the same theses to criticize Ukraine and the Peace Summit in Switzerland, a political expert believes.

Expert: Poroshenko and Putin came out with the same "darkies" against the Peace Summit

The Russian Kremlin and Ukraine's Eurosolidarity use the same theses to criticize Ukraine in the world. Political expert Valentyn Hladkykh writes about this . He emphasizes that the Kremlin's statements and the "themes" for the speakers of Poroshenko's party regarding the Peace Summit in Switzerland are the same, UNN reports.

"The estimates of the Peace Summit by Poroshenko's MPs and Putin's propagandists are the same. This could be written off as a coincidence if Poroshenko had not been caught doing such things before," the expert writes.

Gladkikh showed what he believes to be a "darkroom" for commenting on the Peace Summit by representatives of Eurosolidarity and emphasized that the document almost verbatim repeats the texts of Putin's propagandist Solovyov.

"Eurosolidarity's darkroom": "The Peace Summit will not bring us peace. The three issues submitted for its consideration do not provide for peace, or even a truce, or a halt to the war against Ukraine."

Posted by Russian propagandist Solovyov: "The 'peace summit' had nothing to do with peace. The settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is still not even close to an iota," Gladkikh said.

Also, according to the expert, representatives of Eurosolidarity, like Russian propagandists, should spread theories about the alleged illegitimacy of the President of Ukraine and criticize his non-participation in the Summit.

-        "Eurosolidarity's theme book: "Bankova Street expects the Peace Summit to confirm the legitimacy of President Zelenskyy and meet his ambitions to become a "world leader".

-        Post by Russian propagandist Solovyov: "The idea of Zelensky, who has lost his legitimacy, to turn the world majority against Russia turned out to be a flop," Gladkikh wrote.

In the expert's opinion, both Poroshenko and Putin equally claim that the Peace Summit failed because there were no representatives of Russia and Eurosolidarity.

"Eurosolidarity's darkroom": "The outcome of the Peace Summit would have been more impressive if the government had abandoned party egoism and involved all diplomatic forces, including European Solidarity, in its preparation.

A post by Russian propagandist Solovyov: "All the decisions of the Summit are simply meaningless in the absence of Russia. The real "peace formula" was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin." In short, without the twin brothers - Poroshenko and Putin - the Summit is "not happening"!", Gladkikh noted.

The expert recalled that this is not the first time that representatives of Poroshenko's team and Putin's propagandists have made statements against Ukraine in unison.   

"For example, just a few days before the Peace Summit, Putin's spokesman Peskov and Poroshenko, who is not Putin's spokesman, came out with the same criticism of Ukraine's international activities. Unfortunately, the logic behind such statements is the same for both the Kremlin and Poroshenko: the worse for Ukraine, the better for the Kremlin and Poroshenko. Criminal proceedings have already been initiated against the latter under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, "high treason." Judging by Poroshenko's actions, he is working on this article 100%," summarizes Gladkikh.

As reported earlier, Poroshenko and Peskov gave the same negative assessments of the "Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Berlin and the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91