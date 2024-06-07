ukenru
5 mini-series with an exciting plot: what you can watch while there is still light

5 mini-series with an exciting plot: what you can watch while there is still light

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113591 views

A selection of mini-series offering exciting adventures, comedies, detective stories, and exciting sci-fi action movies/

Exciting and funny stories, races, detective stories, eccentric humor and great acting are just some of the details that are waiting for movie lovers. UNN offers a selection of mini-series that you can watch while there is light.

Wanda Vision (WandaVision) is an adventure series based on fantastic comics from Marvel. In the story, a male robot and a female superhero live together in a small town. When incomprehensible phenomena begin to occur there. The couple does their best to find out what really causes all the weird things.

Director: Matt Shakman.

Actors: Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Catherine Gan, Elizabeth Olsen, Randall Park.

Being a Juror (Jury Duty) is a comedy series that will not leave the viewer indifferent. The main character, Ronald Gladden, is indeed a juror at a civil trial in Los Angeles, who does not know that the other participants in the trial are actors, and the trial itself is not real and directed.

Director: Jake Szymanski

Actors: James Marsden, Alan Barinholz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair Ward, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimbell, Pramod Kumar, Trisha Lafash, Mackie Leeper

Twisted Metal – the series combines science fiction, action and comedy. In the story, distiller Joe DOI is offered a chance for a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package through a post-apocalyptic wasteland. However, along the way, the main character faces unexpected threats.

Director and: Kitao Sakurai, Bill Benz, Jude Wen

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Also Vagans, Stephanie Beatrice, Shawl Ramos, Michael Carlo, Daini Rodrigues, Jamie Newmann, Jared Bankens, Angel Giuffria.

Murders in the Building (only Murders in the Building) – this series can be classified as a detective, drama, comedy and thriller by genre.

Events unfold in a luxury apartment building on the Upper West Side of New York, where a man is killed under mysterious circumstances, but the police consider the tragic incident as suicide. At the same time, three neighbors, United in a team, take on their own investigation and since then can not get rid of the feeling that they themselves are in danger.

Directors: Sherin Dubey, Jamie Babbitt, John Hoffman, Gillian Robespierre

Actors: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, Him Ryan, Nathan Lane, Vanessa Aspillaga.

Tires (Tires) is an American comedy series that will cheer you up. According to the plot of the series, the main character Will is considered the sole heir to the family fortune. He develops his own auto repair business. The man strives to improve customer service and increase profits. He has to solve difficult problems created by his cousin, who constantly attracts trouble.

Director: Jack Mckeep

Actors: Shine Gloss, Steve Gerben, Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, Andrew Schultz.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

UNN Lite
