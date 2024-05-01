Excise stamp examinations, biological and trace evidence: Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told how to identify smuggled cigarettes and counterfeits of well-known brands

In order to prove the fact of smuggling or counterfeiting of tobacco products, the specialists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute have to conduct a whole range of different studies. In particular, they examine raw materials, packaging, conduct excise stamps, etc.

The peculiarities of such studies, the extent to which they help the state to fight the shadow market of tobacco products and the need to create a Unified Database of Tobacco Product Samples were discussed by the experts on technical examination of documents of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

According to experts, a much larger volume of research is being conducted today, with special attention paid to the industrial production process and raw materials. In the vast majority of cases, this is a full cycle - comprehensive commission examinations that include technical examination of documents, biological and trace evidence.

"In this context, technical examination of documents examines excise stamps, their validity and compliance with reference samples. The biological aspect covers the analysis of the composition of tobacco and other substances added to it, their quantitative ratio, and a number of other issues. Trace evidence is the analysis of traces or prints left by various objects on surfaces. In the case of tobacco products, trace evidence studies may include the analysis of packaging, tobacco packs, etc. All these types of studies help to identify and prove the facts of smuggling of tobacco products, counterfeiting, non-compliance with quality standards, etc.", - note the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

They add that over the past ten years, the work of the experts has changed, the material and technical base has been significantly modernized, and experience in conducting research has been accumulated.

In particular, earlier research was conducted exclusively with the help of basic microscopes. Nowadays, this is high-tech equipment, including video spectral comparators, which are devices for comparing video signals by their spectral composition. Thus, experts have access to various research conditions that allow them to study all components of tobacco products and their protective elements.

A tool for quick detection of counterfeits - an expert on the prospects of creating a database of tobacco products samples by the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

Particular attention is paid to the examination of excise stamps, the counterfeiting of which has recently become increasingly high quality.

KFI reminds that the only manufacturer of excise stamps for tobacco products that can be officially sold in Ukraine is the Polygraph Plant "Ukraine". According to the signed cooperation agreement, the Institute has reference samples of excise stamps for classic cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, cigarillos, mixtures, etc.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, we can say that the number of tobacco product investigations has increased significantly. Unfortunately, excise stamp counterfeiting is very subtle and skillful. We are not talking about everyday things like printing excise stamps and cigarette boxes on inkjet printers and copiers, but about full-fledged offset machines and printing scale. The criminals even use paper with security fibers, which is a very specific thing. Ensuring this level of counterfeiting is obviously very costly, but despite this, cases are becoming more frequent," the experts say.

Regarding the discussion about the possible creation of a database of tobacco product samples, experts believe that it will significantly enhance the state's ability to de-shadow the tobacco market.

"The creation of a library of reference samples of finished tobacco products can become another important tool in the fight against illegal production. This is a continuation of the experience with the excise stamp catalog, which has been successfully used for many years. In the case of appropriate changes at the legislative level, a well-coordinated process of maintaining such a library, systematic updating and replenishment of its samples can be a key step in strengthening the fight against illegal production of tobacco products, ensuring effective control over their quality, authenticity, replenishment of the state budget of Ukraine through tax payments and safety for consumers," conclude the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that the institution's specialists are ready to create a database of tobacco product samples.

"It is expected that the library of reference samples of finished tobacco products will include all samples of tobacco products sold in Ukraine. This will significantly increase the efficiency of examinations on the facts of detection of counterfeits and strengthen expert capabilities in the fight against illegal trafficking of the relevant goods. Currently, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise has a full set of equipment, including a special hardware complex for determining the characteristics of tobacco and its origin, which allows for a prompt and complete examination of both tobacco products and their packaging materials. In addition, Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise is the only institution in our country that conducts research on the equipment of illegal laboratories that produce drugs and tobacco products," Ruvin said.

According to economist Oleh Hetman, the proposal to oblige manufacturers to submit samples of tobacco products and to entrust the formation of a unified database to the Kyiv Research Institute arose within the framework of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission.

