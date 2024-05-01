A tool for quick detection of counterfeits - an expert on the prospects of creating a database of tobacco products samples by the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87627 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108723 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151515 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155461 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251478 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174427 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165649 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226512 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35877 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70073 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37958 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31543 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64057 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251478 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226512 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212476 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238198 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224950 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87627 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64057 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70073 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113151 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114033 views
A tool for quick detection of counterfeits - an expert on the prospects of creating a database of tobacco products samples by the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104296 views

The creation of the Unified Database of Tobacco Product Samples by the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute may become an additional tool in the fight against the shadow cigarette market, allowing to quickly determine the origin of a cigarette pack and strengthening the expert capacity in the fight against illicit trafficking of tobacco products.

The creation of the Unified Database of Tobacco Products Samples by experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise may become an additional tool in the fight against the shadow cigarette market. This opinion was voiced by Andriy Savarets, an expert at the Center for Social and Economic Research "CASE Ukraine", in a commentary to UNN.

Answering the question about the prospects for the creation of the Tobacco Product Samples Database by the specialists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the expert noted that such a tool could be useful.

There are many fakes, including well-known brands. Indeed, as an additional step, this (creation of the Database - ed.) is possible. Such a tool can indeed be useful for quickly determining where cigarette packs come from. However, it is not a substitute for law enforcement. It is a routine activity that needs to be done. We need to document these offenses, investigate, and prosecute both the perpetrators - the people who transported the cartons of cigarettes and the organizers of illegal production 

- Savarets noted.

The expert added that Ukraine needs to determine its fiscal policy in the context of harmonization with European legislation.

The state has to decide on two things: either it needs money or it needs a healthy population. Because what is an excise tax? It is a tax on human vices. So it turns out that the state encourages people to smoke more to get more money. Or vice versa - you need to smoke less, take care of your health, but there will be less money in the budget. And when this question of more or less arises, the state wants more and starts raising taxes. In addition, there is, let's say, harmonization with European legislation, which suggests that we constantly increase the level of excise tax on tobacco products to synchronize them with European tax rates. What does the EU do in this way? It is shifting the problem of illegal imports of cigarettes from Ukraine onto us. This means that it becomes economically unprofitable to smuggle cigarettes to the EU, while it becomes interesting to sell illegal cigarettes on the domestic market of Ukraine 

- the economist explained.

According to the expert, it is necessary to strengthen the role of law enforcement agencies in de-shadowing the tobacco market. He argues that there is no particular success in this area today. There are searches, detentions, seizures of excisable products and equipment for their production.

At the same time, starting in the third quarter of 2023, the shadow segment of the cigarette market grew sharply, driven by tax increases.

The expert notes that with the increase in revenue per pack of cigarettes, the volume of the shadow market has also grown.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that the institution's specialists are ready to create a database of tobacco product samples.

It is expected that the library of reference samples of finished tobacco products will include all samples of tobacco products sold in Ukraine. This will significantly increase the efficiency of examinations on the facts of detection of counterfeits and strengthen expert capabilities in the fight against illegal trafficking of the relevant goods. Currently, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise has a full set of equipment, including a special hardware complex for determining the characteristics of tobacco and its origin, which allows for a prompt and complete examination of both tobacco products and their packaging materials. In addition, Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise is the only institution in Ukraine that conducts research on the equipment of illegal laboratories that produce drugs and tobacco products 

- Ruvin noted.

According to economist Oleh Hetman, the proposal to oblige manufacturers to submit samples of tobacco products and to entrust the formation of a unified database to the Kyiv Research Institute arose within the framework of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigation Commission.

To prevent illicit trafficking, a library of reference samples of finished tobacco products will be created in Ukraine - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise26.12.23, 13:03 • 32823 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

