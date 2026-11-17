As of Tuesday, November 17, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 45.39 per US dollar. On Monday, the official exchange rate was UAH 45.43 per US dollar. The official hryvnia exchange rate against the euro will be 49.99. UNN reports this, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 45.3918 (-4 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 49.9881 (-23 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.3490 (-4 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

at banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 45.30–45.96, the euro at UAH 50.06–50.96, and the zloty at UAH 11.19–11.67;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 45.29–45.32 per dollar and UAH 49.87–49.89 per euro.

Recall

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 11% in October year-on-year, from 10% in September.

Verkhovna Rada extended the 50% tax on banks’ profits into 2027