Exchange rate on June 21: the hryvnia strengthened again

The National Bank of Ukraine today has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 40.5184 UAH/USD., which strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.51 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.42/euro. According to the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:

The dollar can be bought for 40.93 UAH, and sold for 40.50 in banks;

Euros can be bought for 44.15 UAH, and sold for 43.50 UAH in banks;



In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.75−40.87 UAH, and the euro — at 43.95−44.15 UAH.;

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.43−40.46 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 43.36-43.38 UAH / euro for the euro.



