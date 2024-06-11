Ex-police officer accused of extorting a bribe of 2 2,000 and leaking confidential data

A former police officer in Sumy region is accused of extorting a bribe and transferring confidential information to third parties. This is reported by the prosecutor's office of Sumy region, reports UNN.

Details

The Sumy regional prosecutor's office approved an indictment against a former police officer who demanded a bribe of 2 thousand US dollars from the victim for activating the pre-trial investigation into damage to her car.

The senior investigator of the Romensk Regional Police Department promised to help in appointing a forensic examination and demonstrate the materials of criminal proceedings. However, after receiving a bribe in the amount that was previously agreed upon, the law enforcement officer was detained "in the hot seat" on January 24, 2024.

In addition to receiving a bribe, the investigator also performed unauthorized copying and transfer of confidential information stored in state information resources to interested parties.

Now the former police officer has already been dismissed.

