Ex-deputy head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects suspected of embezzling UAH 8.5 million

Law enforcement officers have exposed the former deputy head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects of Ukraine for purchasing laser speed meters at inflated prices. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

The SBI stated that the defendant's actions caused losses to the state budget of almost UAH 8.5 million. The official currently holds the position of first deputy at a state-owned enterprise.

It is noted that as chairman of the tender committee in his previous position, he made a decision that allowed him to unreasonably conclude a direct contract for the purchase of 72 units of laser speed meters at inflated prices.

As a result, the expert assessment determined the damage to the state budget to be almost UAH 8.5 million.

The official is suspected of official negligence, i.e. improper performance of his official duties due to negligence, which caused serious consequences for the state interests, namely, committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the Bureau said.

The man faces up to five years in prison.

