Following the boss: Deputy Head of Buchanan TCC and JV caught on bribe

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121542 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124709 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203591 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156382 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154340 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143591 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200859 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112506 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189270 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105154 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58061 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69012 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 41198 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 98783 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 77692 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200859 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189270 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215888 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203821 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 1365 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26901 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151011 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150204 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154230 views
Actual
Following the boss: Deputy Head of Buchanan TCC and JV caught on bribe

Following the boss: Deputy Head of Buchanan TCC and JV caught on bribe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12751 views

The deputy head of the Bucha TCC was detained for extorting a bribe of UAH 100,000 for registering 16 vehicles. Earlier, the heads of the Boryspil and Bucha TCCs were detained for a scheme to evade mobilization.

The deputy head of the Bucha TCC and JV was detained for extorting a bribe of UAH 100,000 from a legal entity. He was served a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest was imposed on him. This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, reports UNN

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office, the Deputy Head of the Bucha TCC and JV was detained and served a notice of suspicion of extortion and receiving of illegal benefit (Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the specialized prosecutor's office said in a statement

According to the investigation, the suspect assisted in obtaining certificates from the TCC and the JV to register 16 vehicles under the legal entity, for which he was to receive almost UAH 100 thousand.

He was detained after receiving the last part of the illegal benefit - USD 1400.

Currently, the suspect has been chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region with the operational support of the SBU Office in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

Addendum

Heads of Boryspil and Bucha TCCs and their accomplice exposed and detained for mobilization evasion scheme - over $1 million seized during searches. 

As UNN has learned from its own sources, these are the head of the Bucha district TEC Leonid Vykochko and the head of the Boryspil TEC Serhiy Rusin.

Thirty-three searches were conducted at the TCC premises, as well as at the residences of the TCC leaders, their accomplice, “fugitives” and in the cars of the defendants. During the searches, almost half a million USD was seized from two heads of district TCCs, and more than 600 thousand USD from their accomplice, as well as military registration and medical documents of persons liable for military service.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded in custody without the possibility of bail the heads of the Boryspil and Bucha TCCs and their accomplice, who are suspected of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, as well as bribery.

On August 19, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets, told UNNthat a motion to seize more than $1 million seized during searches of the heads of the Boryspil and Bucha shopping centers and their accomplice was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising