Following the boss: Deputy Head of Buchanan TCC and JV caught on bribe

The deputy head of the Bucha TCC and JV was detained for extorting a bribe of UAH 100,000 from a legal entity. He was served a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest was imposed on him. This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, reports UNN.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office, the Deputy Head of the Bucha TCC and JV was detained and served a notice of suspicion of extortion and receiving of illegal benefit (Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the specialized prosecutor's office said in a statement

According to the investigation, the suspect assisted in obtaining certificates from the TCC and the JV to register 16 vehicles under the legal entity, for which he was to receive almost UAH 100 thousand.

He was detained after receiving the last part of the illegal benefit - USD 1400.

Currently, the suspect has been chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region with the operational support of the SBU Office in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

Addendum



Heads of Boryspil and Bucha TCCs and their accomplice exposed and detained for mobilization evasion scheme - over $1 million seized during searches.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, these are the head of the Bucha district TEC Leonid Vykochko and the head of the Boryspil TEC Serhiy Rusin.

Thirty-three searches were conducted at the TCC premises, as well as at the residences of the TCC leaders, their accomplice, “fugitives” and in the cars of the defendants. During the searches, almost half a million USD was seized from two heads of district TCCs, and more than 600 thousand USD from their accomplice, as well as military registration and medical documents of persons liable for military service.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded in custody without the possibility of bail the heads of the Boryspil and Bucha TCCs and their accomplice, who are suspected of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, as well as bribery.



On August 19, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets, told UNNthat a motion to seize more than $1 million seized during searches of the heads of the Boryspil and Bucha shopping centers and their accomplice was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv

