Everything is quite tense, but the situation is under control: Zelensky says Syrsky is in key battlefields

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70347 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105034 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148034 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152271 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248836 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173774 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165085 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102086 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41427 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36181 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54464 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48320 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248836 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225073 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211249 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223908 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70347 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48320 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54464 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112608 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113530 views
Everything is quite tense, but the situation is under control: Zelensky says Syrsky is in key battlefields

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26914 views

President Zelensky said that the situation in key combat areas such as Donetsk and Kharkiv regions is tense but under control, Chief of the General Staff Syrsky is working with brigades in combat positions, and soldiers are destroying the advancing Russian occupiers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyy is in key battlefields, working with brigades. According to him, everything is quite tense, but the situation is under control, reports UNN.

Today gave us more opportunities. Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the situation in the combat areas. Donetsk and Kharkiv regions are where it is most difficult now. He is in the key battlefields, working with brigades and in combat positions. It is too early to draw conclusions, but the situation is under control. Our soldiers are destroying the enemy who is trying to advance. Everything is quite tense. But we have reinforced the areas, including Kharkiv 

- Zelensky said during his evening address.

The President added that many soldiers - Kharkiv residents - are now defending the Kharkiv region. 

More than 5 thousand people have been evacuated from the northern districts of Kharkiv region to Kharkiv itself - Terekhov14.05.24, 19:25 • 26610 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

