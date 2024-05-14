Everything is quite tense, but the situation is under control: Zelensky says Syrsky is in key battlefields

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyy is in key battlefields, working with brigades. According to him, everything is quite tense, but the situation is under control, reports UNN.

Today gave us more opportunities. Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the situation in the combat areas. Donetsk and Kharkiv regions are where it is most difficult now. He is in the key battlefields, working with brigades and in combat positions. It is too early to draw conclusions, but the situation is under control. Our soldiers are destroying the enemy who is trying to advance. Everything is quite tense. But we have reinforced the areas, including Kharkiv - Zelensky said during his evening address.

The President added that many soldiers - Kharkiv residents - are now defending the Kharkiv region.

