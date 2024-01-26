Everything is going according to plan: Kuleba on Denmark's transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine

There are currently no threats to disrupt Denmark's delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, preparations for the transfer are going according to plan. This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, UNN reports.

"I would like to thank Lars for his assurances that preparations for the transfer of F-16 aircraft from Denmark are going according to plan. There are no threats to disrupt this program at the moment. This means that Denmark is keeping its word and the planes that Denmark was the first to promise Ukraine will be in our airspace to defend our country," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the transfer of the aircraft to Ukraine is a historic step and reiterated that "everything is going according to plan.

Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine and Denmark will hold a Ukrainian-Danish defense industry forum with a focus on drone production.