"Everything is fine": Biden's doctor says US President's health allows him to perform his duties

Following an annual medical examination, US President Joe Biden's doctor said that his health allows him to perform the duties of the head of state, and no new problems were found during the medical examination. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Biden, 81, whose health is under scrutiny ahead of the November election, was examined on Wednesday at a military hospital in Maryland and said he was in good health.

"Everything is fine," Biden said, adding that the results of the latest tests are no different from last year's.

White House physician Kevin O'Connor said that Biden is "fully performing all of his duties without exception," he is healthy, energetic and "continues to exercise at least five days a week.

