"Everyone should be returned home": families of Ukrainian prisoners held a rally near the Council of Europe

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 69447 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103755 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167430 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138060 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143270 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139100 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182399 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112078 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172923 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104749 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100394 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110068 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112167 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 49633 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 56258 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182399 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172923 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200302 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189219 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141942 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141984 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146692 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138104 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154981 views
"Everyone should be returned home": families of Ukrainian prisoners held a rally near the Council of Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 30811 views

A rally for the release of Ukrainian prisoners was held in Strasbourg near the Council of Europe. Tomorrow, PACE will vote on a resolution on the situation with prisoners of war and civilian hostages.

In Strasbourg, the Ukrainian delegation to PACE and the families of captured military and civilians held a rally to once again draw attention to violations by the Russian Federation. This was reported by MP, member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, a minute of remembrance was also held in Strasbourg near the Council of Europe. As well as a loud Glory to Ukraine - Heroes Glory and gratitude to our defenders! At the demonstration, together with the families of captured soldiers and civilians, we once again drew attention to the violations by Russia. Every prisoner must be returned home! International pressure, including in the PACE, is important," said the MP.

Kravchuk pointed out that "on Wednesday, the assembly will vote on a very important resolution on the situation with prisoners of war, civilian hostages, including Ukrainian journalists in captivity.

Return of prisoners, special tribunal, Register of damages: Kravchuk on important issues of the PACE autumn session30.09.24, 16:27 • 15449 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarOur people abroad

