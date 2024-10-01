"Everyone should be returned home": families of Ukrainian prisoners held a rally near the Council of Europe

In Strasbourg, the Ukrainian delegation to PACE and the families of captured military and civilians held a rally to once again draw attention to violations by the Russian Federation. This was reported by MP, member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, a minute of remembrance was also held in Strasbourg near the Council of Europe. As well as a loud Glory to Ukraine - Heroes Glory and gratitude to our defenders! At the demonstration, together with the families of captured soldiers and civilians, we once again drew attention to the violations by Russia. Every prisoner must be returned home! International pressure, including in the PACE, is important," said the MP.

Kravchuk pointed out that "on Wednesday, the assembly will vote on a very important resolution on the situation with prisoners of war, civilian hostages, including Ukrainian journalists in captivity.

