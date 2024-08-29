Everyone should always be grateful to those people who made their most important choice in life, the choice in favor of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121415 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124574 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203386 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156263 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154274 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200767 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112504 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105152 views

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57377 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 68269 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 40331 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 97982 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 76918 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203386 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200767 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189198 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215820 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203760 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26668 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150994 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150189 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154213 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145097 views
Everyone should always be grateful to those people who made their most important choice in life, the choice in favor of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19024 views

President Zelenskyy called to honor the memory of Ukraine's defenders. He emphasized the importance of gratitude to those who made a choice in favor of Ukraine and its independence.

On the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that everyone in Ukraine should always be grateful to all those people who made their most important choice in life, a choice in favor of Ukraine and for the sake of our national dignity, UNN reports.

Today is the day when Ukraine pays special tribute to the memory of all our fallen soldiers. For more than 10 years now, this battle for our Ukrainian state and independence has been going on. It has been a battle of varying scale and intensity, but from the very first days it has been deciding the fate of the whole of Ukraine and determining whether the Ukrainian people will exist. And everyone in Ukraine should always be grateful to all those people who made the most important choice in their lives, the choice in favor of Ukraine and for the sake of our national dignity. May the memory of all our heroes of different times who fought for Ukraine's independence be eternal and bright. May every Ukrainian family that has sacrificed the most precious thing to Ukraine - the life of a son or daughter, brother or sister, father or mother - may every such Ukrainian family always receive gratitude and honor from Ukraine,

- Zelensky said.

Details

He added that Ukraine will defend its independence and the right to an independent national life for all Ukrainians, and this will be the best and most worthy commemoration for all Ukrainians whose lives were cut short on the battlefield.

Recall

On the anniversary of the battle for Ilovaisk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it was a planned, cynical Russian crime that Ukraine will never forget and will not leave unpunished.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

