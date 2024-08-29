Everyone should always be grateful to those people who made their most important choice in life, the choice in favor of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

On the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that everyone in Ukraine should always be grateful to all those people who made their most important choice in life, a choice in favor of Ukraine and for the sake of our national dignity, UNN reports.

Today is the day when Ukraine pays special tribute to the memory of all our fallen soldiers. For more than 10 years now, this battle for our Ukrainian state and independence has been going on. It has been a battle of varying scale and intensity, but from the very first days it has been deciding the fate of the whole of Ukraine and determining whether the Ukrainian people will exist. And everyone in Ukraine should always be grateful to all those people who made the most important choice in their lives, the choice in favor of Ukraine and for the sake of our national dignity. May the memory of all our heroes of different times who fought for Ukraine's independence be eternal and bright. May every Ukrainian family that has sacrificed the most precious thing to Ukraine - the life of a son or daughter, brother or sister, father or mother - may every such Ukrainian family always receive gratitude and honor from Ukraine, - Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine will defend its independence and the right to an independent national life for all Ukrainians, and this will be the best and most worthy commemoration for all Ukrainians whose lives were cut short on the battlefield.

On the anniversary of the battle for Ilovaisk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that it was a planned, cynical Russian crime that Ukraine will never forget and will not leave unpunished.