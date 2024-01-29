Evacuation in Donetsk region: more than 70 children are to be evacuated from 9 villages

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Evacuation in Donetsk region: more than 70 children are to be evacuated from 9 villages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40841 views

The Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine reported that 135 people, including 73 children, will be forcibly evacuated from 9 settlements in Donetsk region. They will be relocated to Zhytomyr and Zakarpattia regions and provided with free housing, assistance and support.

Children who will be forcibly evacuated from certain settlements of Donetsk region will be placed in Zhytomyr and Zakarpattia regions. This is reported by the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explained that this afternoon, members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law supported the decision to forcibly evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives from 9 separate settlements in Donetsk region.

These are villages of Antonivka, Illinka, Zoryane, Oleksandropil, Zhelanne Druhe of Marinka city and Mezhove, Voskhod, Novoselivka Persha, Zhelanne of Ocheretynsk village territorial communities of Pokrovsk district.

It is planned to evacuate 135 people, including 73 children and 62 accompanying persons (family members).

The host regions will be Zhytomyr and Zakarpattia. There they will be accommodated free of charge, provided with shelter, social benefits, humanitarian aid and psychological support

- the Ministry of Reintegration summarized.

Addendum

The Ministry reminded that evacuation is free of charge. This can be done by calling the evacuation hotline 0 800 408 911.

You can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 15-48 or write to us in WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers at (096) 078-84-33.

Recall

A meeting of the Donetsk Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies decided to force evacuate children from a number of settlements in the Marinka and Ocheretyne communities.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

