Evacuation in Donetsk region: more than 70 children are to be evacuated from 9 villages

Children who will be forcibly evacuated from certain settlements of Donetsk region will be placed in Zhytomyr and Zakarpattia regions. This is reported by the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explained that this afternoon, members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law supported the decision to forcibly evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives from 9 separate settlements in Donetsk region.

These are villages of Antonivka, Illinka, Zoryane, Oleksandropil, Zhelanne Druhe of Marinka city and Mezhove, Voskhod, Novoselivka Persha, Zhelanne of Ocheretynsk village territorial communities of Pokrovsk district.

It is planned to evacuate 135 people, including 73 children and 62 accompanying persons (family members).

The host regions will be Zhytomyr and Zakarpattia. There they will be accommodated free of charge, provided with shelter, social benefits, humanitarian aid and psychological support - the Ministry of Reintegration summarized.

Addendum

The Ministry reminded that evacuation is free of charge. This can be done by calling the evacuation hotline 0 800 408 911.

You can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 15-48 or write to us in WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers at (096) 078-84-33.

Recall

A meeting of the Donetsk Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies decided to force evacuate children from a number of settlements in the Marinka and Ocheretyne communities.