In the Belarusian village of Zhmurnoe, located 7 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, exercises on "temporary resettlement of the population" were held, UNN reports with reference to Flagstaff.

The measures began with a public address announcement: "All residents should leave their rooms and go outside calmly, without panic.

According to legend, it was all because of a forest fire.

Doctors measured the villagers' blood pressure and pulse, then put them on a bus and sent them to a hotel for accommodation. The evacuation took about 30 minutes, local media reported.

Judging by the published photos, the military did not participate in the evacuation.

The publication notes that the resettlement of border settlements is currently practiced in both Russia and Ukraine. They are associated with minimizing civilian casualties in the event of intensified cross-border hostilities.

Earlier, the media wrote that immediately after the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military, evacuations were started in the border villages of the Gomel district from the territory of the Gomel region. Then, after making sure that Ukraine was not shelling the territory of Belarus, the evacuation was stopped.

