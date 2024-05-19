belarus is increasing fuel supplies to russia due to a shortage caused by repairs at enemy refineries. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

belarus, which is under the control of the kremlin, is significantly increasing fuel supplies to russia due to the shortage caused by repairs at russian refineries.

According to the information, the oil refining sector of belarus has seen a sharp increase in the production of aviation jet fuel, which is then transported to russia by rail.

Militants of the "Wagner" terrorist group and the security battalion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of belarus are engaged in the protection of transportation on the territory of Belarus.

russia without fuel is a perfect illustration of putin's rule. However, Lukashenko's regime is not able to cover the deficit and is only a method of patching holes. However, his assistance is evidence of the self-proclaimed dictator's aggression against our country and the occupied republic's participation in the war against Ukraine - Center for National Resistance.

