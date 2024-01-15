Eurovision 2024: voting for the national jury starts in Diya

Ukrainians can choose members of the jury of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in the "Diia" website, where a poll has been launched, according to the state online service, UNN reports.

Details

"New poll in Diia. Choose the members of the jury for the national selection for Eurovision 2024," the message reads.

The poll will run from January 15 to 22.

All Diia users aged 14 and older can join.

The candidates are reportedly the following:

▪️ Oleksandr Varenytsia

▪️ Andriy Danylko

▪️ Jamala

▪️ Olena Kolyadenko

▪️ Kateryna Pavlenko

▪️ Sergiy Tanchynets

▪️ Yevhen Triplow

▪️ Yevhen Khmara

▪️ Pavlo Shilko

How to take part in the survey

Reportedly, you need to go to "Action" → click "Services" → "Polls" → select your favorite.

"You can vote for one candidate. The three artists with the most votes will be included in the jury," the statement said.

Addendum

The final of the national selection will take place on February 3, 2024.

The 11th finalist of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 has been selected in Diia app: it is ANKA