The European company GDELS, together with Germany's Auterion, has presented a new combat vehicle based on the Eagle V 6x6, capable of launching dozens of drones and defending itself against enemy FPV drones. The platform is potentially compatible with Ukrainian developments, including drones made by SkyFall. Defense Express reports this, citing hartpunkt, writes UNN.

Details

The new modification of the Eagle V 6x6 has been equipped with Nemyx VLS vertical launchers, which allow it to deploy strike and reconnaissance drones, as well as interceptor drones.

Depending on the configuration, the vehicle can carry up to 32 interceptors or 64 reconnaissance or strike drones. The option of combining different types of drones is also provided.

For self-defense, the platform has been equipped with the MIDGARD 134 combat module with a 7.62 mm Dillon Aero M134D Minigun machine gun, whose effective range is approximately 600 meters.

Which Ukrainian drones can be used

The system has an all-round radar station, electro-optical sensors, and additional protection consisting of nets. This makes it possible to counter, in particular, so-called "drone ambushers," which wait for a target to appear.

Among the potential Ukrainian unmanned systems for the Eagle V 6x6, experts name 10-inch Shrike FPV drones, P1-Sun interceptors, and Thor Hammer strike drones made by SkyFall.

At the same time, their compatibility with the launchers still needs to be confirmed.

The developers position the Eagle V 6x6 as a mobile platform capable of simultaneously carrying out strike missions and providing air defense.

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