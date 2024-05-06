European Commission: there is no longer a "serious violation of the rule of law" in Poland

The European Commission has announced that it is taking the first steps to close the procedure under Article 7 of the Union Treaty against Poland for violation of the general rules and regulations. The European Commission believes that there is no longer a "clear risk of a serious violation of the rule of law" in Poland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the European Commission.

In a statement, the European Commission said that "there is no longer a clear risk of a serious violation of the rule of law in Poland".

It is noted that Poland has launched a number of legislative and non-legislative measures to address the problems related to the independence of the justice system, recognized the rule of EU law and committed to implement all judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights related to the rule of law.

The adoption of a clear program in the form of an Action Plan presented by Poland in February 2024, and the fact that Poland has taken the first concrete steps to implement the Action Plan, as well as Poland's recognition of the need to address the rule of law, are directly relevant to the Commission's risk assessment. Having examined these factors, the Commission concluded that there is no longer a clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law - the EC said in a statement.

The European Commission also noted that Poland joined the European Public Prosecutor's Office on February 29, 2024.

"Today marks a new chapter in the history of Poland. It is the result of the hard work of Poles and the government's determined efforts to implement reforms," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

As noted, the Vice President of the European Commission Věra Jourová will present the Commission's analysis at the next European Council meeting on general issues. After that, the European Commission intends to officially withdraw the proposal under Article 7 of the Union Treaty against Poland.

Poland's new coalition government has set about resolving a dispute with Brussels over the rule of law that had blocked access to billions of dollars in funds. After that, Poland received the first large sum of 6.3 billion euros from the EU fund for economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.