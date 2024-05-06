European Commission: there is no longer a "serious violation of the rule of law" in Poland

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90952 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109325 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152083 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155971 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251929 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174522 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165727 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148379 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226719 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38499 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72787 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40813 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33900 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66453 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251929 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226719 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212690 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238403 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225137 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90952 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66453 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72787 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113248 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114132 views
European Commission: there is no longer a "serious violation of the rule of law" in Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15325 views

The European Commission has announced that it is taking steps to close the procedure against Poland under Article 7 of the Union Treaty for infringement of the rule of law, as Poland has taken steps to address issues related to the independence of the judiciary and has recognized the rule of EU law.

The European Commission has announced that it is taking the first steps to close the procedure under Article 7 of the Union Treaty against Poland for violation of the general rules and regulations. The European Commission believes that there is no longer a "clear risk of a serious violation of the rule of law" in Poland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the European Commission. 

Details 

In a statement, the European Commission said that "there is no longer a clear risk of a serious violation of the rule of law in Poland".

 It is noted that Poland has launched a number of legislative and non-legislative measures to address the problems related to the independence of the justice system, recognized the rule of EU law and committed to implement all judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights related to the rule of law. 

The adoption of a clear program in the form of an Action Plan presented by Poland in February 2024, and the fact that Poland has taken the first concrete steps to implement the Action Plan, as well as Poland's recognition of the need to address the rule of law, are directly relevant to the Commission's risk assessment. Having examined these factors, the Commission concluded that there is no longer a clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law

- the EC said in a statement.

The European Commission also noted  that Poland joined the European Public Prosecutor's Office on February 29, 2024.

"Today marks a new chapter in the history of Poland. It is the result of the hard work of Poles and the government's determined efforts to implement reforms," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. 

As noted, the Vice President of the European Commission  Věra Jourová will present the Commission's analysis at the next European Council meeting on general issues. After that, the European Commission intends to officially withdraw the proposal under Article 7 of the Union Treaty against Poland. 

Recall 

Poland's new coalition government has set about resolving a dispute with Brussels over the rule of law that had blocked access to billions of dollars in funds. After that, Poland received the first large sum of 6.3 billion euros from the EU fund for economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

