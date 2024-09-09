Europe needs an “unprecedented” investment surge - EU Central Bank report

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

February 28, 10:53 PM
February 28, 11:39 PM
March 1, 12:46 AM
03:40 AM
04:00 AM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 09:59 AM
February 28, 09:03 AM
February 26, 05:09 PM
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30181 views

The report proposes a massive investment of 5 percent of GDP to boost the EU's competitiveness. The plan, presented by Mario Draghi, contains 170 proposals, including joint borrowing and the development of new technologies.

Europe needs to increase investment, including through joint borrowing under the new industrial strategy, to keep up with the United States and avoid dependence on China. According to Agence France-Presse, this is stated in the report of the European Central Bank, UNN reports.

Details

Last year, EU President Ursula von der Leyen asked Mario Draghi, former Italian Prime Minister and President of the European Central Bank, to report on how the EU can improve competitiveness in the face of growing global instability and economic challenges.

The European Central Bank's report calls for additional annual investments of at least 750-800 billion euros, which is almost 5% of European GDP. Draghi called it an "unprecedented" step, bigger than the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after World War II. He justified it by the "existential challenge" facing the bloc.

For the first time since the Cold War, we must truly fear for our very survival, and the case for a united response has never been more compelling

- Draghi said at a press conference.

Draghi's plan includes about 170 proposals. It emphasizes the need to close the "innovation gap" with the United States and China. He noted the EU's weakness in new technologies that will drive future growth and advocated for investments to finance Europe's priorities, from strengthening its defense industry to achieving ambitious decarbonization goals, while avoiding dependence on Chinese clean technologies through targeted support for specific industries.

Add

Referring to the EU's historic Covid recovery fund, Draghi said the bloc should issue new "joint debt instruments to finance joint investment projects that will enhance EU competitiveness and security." However, aware of the protest voices, Draghi said that joint loans would only be possible when "political and institutional conditions are met.

The other way, he said, is to better mobilize private capital in the bloc, advocating for progress in the long-standing quest for a "capital markets union" in the EU.

During the press conference, Von der Leyen did not directly address the issue of joint borrowing, instead pointing to national contributions and other sources of revenue that will go to the EU budget.

Recall

Portuguese Foreign Minister urged the EU to prepare to accept Ukraine. He emphasized the need for financial and institutional reforms in the EU for this purpose.

19.10.23, 03:24 • 299846 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World

