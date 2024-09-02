EU responds to the incident between Philippine and Chinese ships, calling China's actions dangerous

The European Union has accused China of "dangerous actions" against the Philippines, as the two Asian countries accused each other of deliberately ramming their coast guard ships. UNN writes about this with reference to Euractiv.

Details

Similar incidents have been occurring in recent weeks in the South China Sea, where Beijing claims almost all of the economically important waters despite competing claims by other countries and an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

EU condemns dangerous actions by Chinese Coast Guard ships against legitimate Philippine maritime operations in Sabina Shoa - said Nabila Masrali, spokesperson for EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

A Chinese coast guard spokesman said that one of the latest incidents occurred on Saturday near the disputed Sabina Shoal, which has become a new flashpoint in the long-running maritime standoff between the two countries.

These incidents "jeopardize the safety of life at sea and violate the right to freedom of navigation to which all countries are entitled under international law," the EU said.

The EU condemns all illegal, escalatory and coercive actions that undermine these principles of international law and threaten peace and stability in the region - the statement reads.

Recall

In August, the Philippines called on China to stop its "provocative and dangerous actions" following a fighter jet incident in which a Philippine patrol plane was chased by a Chinese fighter jet near the Scarborough Shoal.

