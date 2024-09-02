EU responds to the incident between Philippine and Chinese ships, calling China's actions dangerous

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121401 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124564 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203372 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156253 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154268 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143556 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200759 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112503 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189194 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105149 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26619 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150990 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150187 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154211 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145095 views
EU responds to the incident between Philippine and Chinese ships, calling China's actions dangerous

EU responds to the incident between Philippine and Chinese ships, calling China's actions dangerous

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13442 views

The EU accused China of dangerous actions against the Philippines after the incident with the coast guard ships. The EU condemned the actions that violate international law and threaten regional stability.

The European Union has accused China of "dangerous actions" against the Philippines, as the two Asian countries accused each other of deliberately ramming their coast guard ships. UNN writes about this with reference to Euractiv.

Details

Similar incidents have been occurring in recent weeks in the South China Sea, where Beijing claims almost all of the economically important waters despite competing claims by other countries and an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

EU condemns dangerous actions by Chinese Coast Guard ships against legitimate Philippine maritime operations in Sabina Shoa

- said Nabila Masrali, spokesperson for EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

A Chinese coast guard spokesman said that one of the latest incidents occurred on Saturday near the disputed Sabina Shoal, which has become a new flashpoint in the long-running maritime standoff between the two countries.

These incidents "jeopardize the safety of life at sea and violate the right to freedom of navigation to which all countries are entitled under international law," the EU said.

The EU condemns all illegal, escalatory and coercive actions that undermine these principles of international law and threaten peace and stability in the region

- the statement reads.

Recall

In August, the Philippines called on China to stop its "provocative and dangerous actions" following a fighter jet incident in which a Philippine patrol plane was chased by a Chinese fighter jet near the Scarborough Shoal.

Philippines and Vietnam conduct first joint coast guard exercises in the South China Sea10.08.24, 06:05 • 65100 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

