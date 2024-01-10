EU promises to provide Ukraine with funding no later than March - media

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 56486 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107500 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136364 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135068 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174852 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171094 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178151 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167146 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148807 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102676 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102410 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104398 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 70867 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 43740 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 56512 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248585 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233725 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259097 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 31745 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136367 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105837 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105842 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122011 views
Actual
EU promises to provide Ukraine with funding no later than March - media

EU promises to provide Ukraine with funding no later than March - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21483 views

With Hungary blocking a €50 billion financial aid package for Ukraine, EU leaders are preparing contingency plans.

In 2024, Kyiv needs new long-term financial support packages to continue to deter Russian aggression. This was reported by Euractiv, according to UNN .

Details [1

The publication reminded that last December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that financial support is important for Kyiv in times of war. He also warned that Moscow expects the unity of the West in supporting Ukraine to fall apart. 

Ukraine needs more support: EU Ambassador responds to today's attack by Russia02.01.24, 13:46 • 38788 views

The journalists add that the lack of financial support from the EU and the US may lead to problems with the salaries of civil servants. 

EU leaders are eager to agree on a new package of support for Ukraine, so they are calling a new summit for February 1 to agree on the bloc's budget and a €50 billion financial aid package for Ukraine.

Citing its own insiders in the EU, the newspaper writes that Europe has promised Kyiv to provide funding no later than March of this year.

Addendum

As the journalists explained, the West is seeking to agree on a 50 billion euro support package, which is currently being blocked by Hungary. At the same time, EU leaders have several several backup options, including the provision of guarantees to the EU budget by member states.

Historic petition: the European Parliament proposes to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU Council09.01.24, 20:00 • 32316 views

This is expected to allow the European Commission to lend up to €20 billion in capital markets to Ukraine this year.

Recall

The IMF emphasizes the importance of timely international financial assistance for Ukraine, noting the risks of inflation and spending cuts without it.

In particular, the director of the IMF's European Department emphasized that Ukraine should receive assistance from international partners in the first quarter of 2024.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising