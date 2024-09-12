EU prepares response to Iranian missile shipments to Russia, Borrell has already submitted proposals - European Commission spokesman

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has already submitted proposals for targeted measures for Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. This was stated during a briefing on Thursday by the European Commission's spokesperson for foreign policy, Peter Stano, UNN reports.

Details

"Indeed, we have received reliable information from our allies about the delivery of Iranian missiles to Russia. And the European Union spoke very clearly about this during the European Council meeting in March," the European Commission spokesman said.

According to him, "since Iran seems to be doing this, there will be a response, the EU's response will be quick and swift.

High Representative Borrell has already provided Member States with proposals for targeted measures as part of the EU's response to this latest development - Stano said.

The Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's Chargé d'Affaires: a strong warning about missile deliveries to Russia