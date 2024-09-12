EU prepares response to Iranian missile shipments to Russia, Borrell has already submitted proposals - European Commission spokesman

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114020 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116776 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190273 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149184 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150432 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141875 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194314 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183558 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104949 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 42491 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 69734 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 65972 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 38750 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 44897 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190278 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210541 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198956 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148030 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147438 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151663 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142692 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159211 views
EU prepares response to Iranian missile shipments to Russia, Borrell has already submitted proposals - European Commission spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14355 views

The EU has received reliable information about the delivery of Iranian missiles to Russia. High Representative Borrell has already submitted proposals for targeted measures in response to these developments.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell has already submitted proposals for targeted measures for Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. This was stated during a briefing on Thursday by the European Commission's spokesperson for foreign policy, Peter Stano, UNN reports.

Details

"Indeed, we have received reliable information from our allies about the delivery of Iranian missiles to Russia. And the European Union spoke very clearly about this during the European Council meeting in March," the European Commission spokesman said.

According to him, "since Iran seems to be doing this, there will be a response, the EU's response will be quick and swift.

High Representative Borrell has already provided Member States with proposals for targeted measures as part of the EU's response to this latest development

- Stano said.

The Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's Chargé d'Affaires: a strong warning about missile deliveries to Russia09.09.24, 18:39 • 25920 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

