EU may fine Apple millions of dollars for violating digital markets law

The European Commission suspects that Apple is "illegally suppressing competition"through its Apple Store App Store. Now the company faces a fine of up to 10% of the world's annual revenue. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of The European Commission.

Regulators in Brussels believe that the manufacturer prohibits developers from freely informing their users in applications about alternative payment methods.

In addition, the European Commission is investigating the legality of Apple's claims, which oblige developers to pay 50 cents for each installed app from third-party app stores if their app is used by more than 1 million people.

Preliminary conclusions of the commission should be finalized within one year from the start of the official investigation in March.

Apple's new slogan should be "act differently." Today, we are taking further steps to ensure that Apple complies with the DMA rules - stated EU Commissioner for internal market Affairs Thierry Breton.

The European Commission will announce the results of the investigation by March 25, 2025. If found guilty, Apple faces a fine of up to 10% of its global annual revenue, which means that any fine could amount to tens of billions of dollars.

In case of repeated violation, fines can increase up to 20%.

As noted in the Financial Times,in Apple stated that it "made a number of changes under the DMA in response to feedback from developers and the European Commission.

We are confident that our plan complies with the law, and we estimate that more than 99 percent of developers will pay Apple the same or less remuneration under the new business conditions that we have created - the company said in a statement.

