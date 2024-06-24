EU may fine Apple millions of dollars for violating digital markets law

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89698 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100328 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117979 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188342 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232790 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142929 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368846 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181701 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149605 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197895 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64027 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72048 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84168 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29894 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89698 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84379 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100328 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98438 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117980 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 278 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11435 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13092 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17137 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

EU may fine Apple millions of dollars for violating digital markets law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16730 views

If found guilty, Apple faces a fine of up to 10% of its global annual revenue, and the fine could reach tens of millions of dollars.

EU may fine Apple millions of dollars for violating digital markets law

The European Commission suspects that Apple is "illegally suppressing competition"through its Apple Store App Store. Now the company faces a fine of up to 10% of the world's annual revenue. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of The European Commission.

Details 

Regulators in Brussels believe that the manufacturer prohibits developers from freely informing their users in applications about alternative payment methods.

In addition, the European Commission is investigating the legality of Apple's claims, which oblige developers to pay 50 cents for each installed app from third-party app stores if their app is used by more than 1 million people.

Preliminary conclusions of the commission should be finalized within one year from the start of the official investigation in March.

Apple's new slogan should be "act differently." Today, we are taking further steps to ensure that Apple complies with the DMA rules

- stated EU Commissioner for internal market Affairs Thierry Breton.

Apple Postpones sales of smartphones with AI features in the EU due to legal restrictions22.06.24, 03:57 • 56623 views

The European Commission will announce the results of the investigation by March 25, 2025. If found guilty, Apple faces a fine of up to 10% of its global annual revenue, which means that any fine could amount to tens of billions of dollars.

In case of repeated violation, fines can increase up to 20%.

Addition

As noted in the Financial Times,in Apple stated that it "made a number of changes under the DMA in response to feedback from developers and the European Commission.

We are confident that our plan complies with the law, and we estimate that more than 99 percent of developers will pay Apple the same or less remuneration under the new business conditions that we have created

- the company said in a statement.

Recall

Facebook Instagram , the European Commission has opened official proceedingsto assess whether Meta, which is the owner of the social networks Facebook and Instagram, violated the Digital Services Act (DSA) in relation to minors/

Apple becomes the world's first $1 trillion brand13.06.24, 05:48 • 30528 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31