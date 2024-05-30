EU Council approves tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus

Today, on May 30, the EU Council adopted a resolution aimed at collecting increased tariffs on grain products imported from Russia and Belarus. we are talking about tariffs on the import of cereals, oilseeds and their processed products from Russia and Belarus to a level that "in practice will lead to a stop in the import of these products," the EU Council said in a statement, reports UNN.

The decree raises import tariffs for cereals, oilseeds and processed products, as well as beet pulp pellets and dried peas from the Russian Federation, as well as from the Republic of Belarus, for which importers do not pay or pay low tariffs. In addition, these goods will be deprived of access to the Union's tariff quotas.

It is noted that these measures apply to goods originating from the Russian Federation, Belarus or exported directly or indirectly to the EU. They will not affect transit through the EU from both countries to other third countries.

The resolution will be published in the Official Journal of the EU. The measures will come into force on July 1, 2024.

The new tariffs set today are aimed at practically stopping grain imports from Russia and Belarus to the EU. Thus, these measures will prevent the destabilization of the EU grain market, stop Russian exports of illegally appropriated grain produced on the territory of Ukraine, and prevent Russia from using the proceeds from exports to the EU to finance its aggressive war against Ukraine. This is another way that the EU demonstrates continued support for Ukraine - Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Petegem said.

For Reference

Imports of grain products from Russia to the EU increased significantly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Although Russia remains a relatively small supplier of these products to the EU market, it is the world's leading producer and exporter of these products.

the Russian Federation now illegally appropriates large volumes of grain in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine and sends it to its export markets as supposedly Russian products.

On March 22, EC President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Commission had begun preparations for the introduction of tariffs on grain products from Belarus and Russia.