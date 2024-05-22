EU approves new sanctions regime against Russia - report

The European Union, at the level of permanent representatives of the bloc countries, approved a new regime of sanctions against Russia for violating human rights, named after Alexey Navalny, and added 19 individuals and 1 organization to it, Radio Liberty's European affairs editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"EU ambassadors have just approved a new sanctions regime against human rights violations in Russia - unofficially named after Navalny. The list also includes the first group of people, 19 people and 1 organization that are primarily responsible for his death," Jozwiak said in X.

