EU allocates €15 million to Ukrenergo to repair substations damaged by Russian attacks

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 16002 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132494 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137891 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168005 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161891 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146807 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112815 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200855 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101274 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 46338 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 55348 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101430 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 79792 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227560 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214080 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200855 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227104 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214629 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 79792 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101430 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156205 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155079 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158949 views
EU allocates €15 million to Ukrenergo to repair substations damaged by Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47536 views

Ukrenergo attracted EUR 15 million in grant funds from the European Union through KfW Bank to reconstruct substations damaged by Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Ukrenergo has attracted 15 million euros in grant funds from the European Union through KfW to reconstruct substations damaged by Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

On June 11, an important grant agreement was signed during the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Berlin. At this event, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, Christian Leibach from the KfW Board, Veronica Garcia del Arco from KfW, Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, Gert Jan Koopman from the EC Directorate-General, and Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Volodymyr Kuzio announced the allocation of EUR 15 million from the European Commission.

These funds, which were transferred through the state-owned German Development Bank KfW under the EU's Neighborhood Investment Platform, will be used to purchase critical equipment and repair high-voltage networks damaged during large-scale Russian attacks.

"The European Union is supporting Ukraine in these difficult times to counter Russian aggression and to restore, reconstruct and modernize the country. To this end, we have already provided over 98 million euros of support. We are pleased to be working with key international partners to mobilize public and private investment, as well as to strengthen our assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities and regions, rebuilding infrastructure and promoting the transition to green and digital technologies," said Oliver Vargey, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement.

Today's grant agreement marks the start of cooperation between NPC Ukrenergo, KfW and the European Commission within the framework of the project "Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Ukraine's Electricity Transmission Infrastructure". Funds for the second phase of this project are expected to be provided in the near future.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of NPC Ukrenergo, expressed his gratitude to the European state institutions and long-term partners from the state-owned German Development Bank KfW for their timely and comprehensive support. He emphasized that such support in the context of constant Russian terrorist attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities is a significant contribution to ensuring the country's energy security.

"Reconstruction, modernization and expansion of the electricity transmission infrastructure are extremely important for the recovery and economic development of Ukraine. Improving energy efficiency and integrating Ukraine's electricity system with Europe will help stabilize electricity supply. As a result, both the business environment and the everyday life of Ukrainians will improve across the country," emphasized KfW Board Member Christiane Leibach.

Recall

The national energy company Ukrenergo has received €30.4 million from the German government to improve the reliability of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomy

