EU allocates 9 million euros to Moldova for air defense modernization

On Thursday, June 13, the Council of the European Union supported the decision to allocate an additional nine million euros to support Moldova in modernizing its air defense system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the EU Council.

Details

The 9 million euros allocated by the Council of the European Union will be used to finance short-range air defense interceptors for the Moldovan Armed Forces.

It is noted that this will complement the previous decision to allocate 41 million euros aimed at modernizing the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Moldova in the areas of mobility, air surveillance, electronic warfare and logistics.

Moldova's ambassador to the EU: Chisinau may start EU accession talks in summer

The EU Council explains that this assistance will help Moldova to approach European standards and participate in EU military missions and operations.

Addendum

Total support for Moldova under the European Peace Fund has reached 137 million euros to date.

The EU commits to provide all necessary support to Moldova in addressing the challenges it faces as a result of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, and to strengthen the country's resilience, security and stability in the face of Russia's destabilizing actions - the EU Council said.

Recall

In May, journalists of the Financial Times stated that NATO has only 5% of the air defense capabilitiesneeded to protect its eastern flank.