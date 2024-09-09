EU: allies provide information on Iran's ballistic missile deliveries to Russia

EU allies have provided credible information on Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, European Union foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on September 9, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

"We are aware of credible information provided by our allies about Iranian ballistic missile deliveries to Russia," said EU spokesperson Peter Stano.

The official also said that new sanctions could be imposed on Tehran if the missile delivery is confirmed.

Addendum

Last week, The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported that Iran had already transferred missiles to Russia for possible use in a war against Ukraine, citing sources. Iran officially denies this, of course. A senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Fazlullah Nozari, told Iranian media on Monday that Western reports and missile transfers are part of a "psychological warfare.

The United States has informed its allies that Iran, according to Washington, has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for further military operations in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. The agency's interlocutors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide any details on how many weapons were delivered or when the transfer might have taken place.

At the same time, the White House has not yet officially confirmed that Iran has indeed transferred missiles to Russia. The US National Security Council said that if the reports are confirmed, it would mean a "significant escalation.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the media reports and said that if confirmed, the information would have "devastating consequences" for Ukrainian-Iranian relations.

On September 9, the Kremlin did not deny the delivery of Iranian missiles to Russia.