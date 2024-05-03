Estonian MP Kristo Ann Vaha cycled 1700 kilometers from Tallinn to Kyiv to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the trip, he managed to raise almost 30 thousand euros, which will be used to buy cars and FPV drones. He reported this on his social media, UNN reports.

"I did it! I rode my bike to Kyiv to show that the war is on and to express support for the defenders. Let's focus on helping Ukraine win this war and defeat terrorist Russia! wrote the deputy

In the capital, Christo Ann Vaga will meet with local authorities and representatives of various brigades. He started his bike trip on April 26.

