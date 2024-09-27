Erdogan: war in Ukraine can be ended only by diplomacy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that only diplomatic means can end the war that russia has unleashed in Ukraine. He stated this during his visit to the United States, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

We said that we are ready to participate in this conference (Peace Summit - ed.) (...) Our desire is that we, as Turkey, are involved in this process towards establishing peace in the region. We are the country that is perhaps the most eager for a just peace in the Ukrainian-Russian war. We have not hesitated to take responsibility and seek peace. This war can be ended through diplomacy and dialogue - Erdogan said.

He added that, unfortunately, all parties are "not close to this" now. But, as Erdogan emphasized, Turkey is ready to follow this path - by supporting a diplomatic settlement.

If we can go through this difficult path and achieve the goal, we will do a great service to humanity ,” the Turkish leader said.

He also promised to increase Turkey's efforts to establish a just peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, President Erdogan said that Turkey was ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia on the path to peace.

