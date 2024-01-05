Epiphany in time of war: Kyiv residents are urged to refuse mass events and bathing in water

In the context of the war in Ukraine, Kyiv residents are asked to refuse to swim in water on Epiphany and participate in mass events. This is stated in a statement by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The city authorities remind of the need to comply with security measures and restrictions in force under martial law - the KCSA emphasized.

At the same time, the agency added that in order to avoid dangerous situations, rescuers will be organized at traditional locations for Epiphany.

Thus, rescuers of Kyiv Rescue Service will be on duty at Obolonsky Beach, and representatives of Municipal Security will be on duty at Hydropark.

Addendum

In Ukraine, on January 6, Epiphany, according to the New Julian calendar, most of the territory is expected to have positive temperatures during the day , with frosty weather expected in the north,

