Enemy UAV attack on Kyiv region: the consequences are shown

Today, on September 28, as a result of another Russian attack on Kyiv region, the houses of local residents were damaged. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown in Telegram by the Kyiv region police, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement, as of 10:00 a.m., six private houses, an outbuilding, an administrative building, and a hangar of a private enterprise were damaged. A grass flooring also caught fire. Rescuers localized the fire. There is no information about the victims.

Investigative teams and other specialized services continue to work at the site.

