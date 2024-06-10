The head of the Belopol community of the Sumy region Zarko denied the capture of the village of Ryzhevka by the enemy. This is reported by correspondents of Suspilny, reports UNN.

Details

According to the chairman of the Belopolskaya community Yuriy Zarko, there are no enemy troops in Ryzhevka, Sumy region.

Recall

Earlier, Kadyrov said that Russian forces occupied the border village of Ryzhevka, located in the Sumy region.

