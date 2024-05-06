Russians attacked Makiivka with rocket artillery, daily power outages have been going on for two years in Novopskov region, and in Severodonetsk there are vacancies only in construction - salaries are delayed there. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .



Yesterday the enemy tried to improve their tactical position near Stelmakhivka by attacking with air support. Our defenders are holding back every enemy attempt there. Occupants also put pressure in the area of Nevske, heavy fighting took place in Bilohorivka. They fired from various types of weapons in the direction of Makiivka, Nevske, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka. In particular, Russians fired at Makiivka from rocket artillery, - the statement said.

During the week, Luhansk police recorded another destruction of houses in the de-occupied settlements. It is noted that these are four households in Novolyubivka that came under Russian fire this year.

It is also reported. Many complaints from people are coming from Novopskov region, as there have been daily power outages there for two years in a row, which is affecting the local population.

hey don't even warn us about it. Unlike the frontline settlements, these communities were occupied by Russians quite quickly and there was no destruction of infrastructure there. The invaders just wanted to, - RMA noted.

It is extremely difficult to find a job in Sievierodonetsk. Positions in budgetary organizations were quickly distributed among collaborators and touring artists. The occupiers are not restoring the industry.

There are vacancies at construction sites when they recruit workers for temporary jobs. Most men are already reluctant to go there. Not only because of the threat of being mobilized, but also because of delays or non-payment of funds promised by the contractor.

In the occupied maternity hospitals of the "lPR", parents without Russian passports are threatened not to give up their newborns.