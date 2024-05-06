Enemy tried to improve tactical situation in Luhansk region, daily power outages continue in Novopskov region for two years - RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90617 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109286 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155946 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251889 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174515 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165720 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148376 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226699 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38206 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72523 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40497 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33617 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66206 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226699 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212670 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238384 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225119 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90636 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66211 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72531 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113240 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114125 views
Enemy tried to improve tactical situation in Luhansk region, daily power outages continue in Novopskov region for two years - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29405 views

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in Luhansk region amid fierce fighting, while Novopskov district has been suffering from daily power outages for two years and employment opportunities in occupied Severodonetsk are limited.

Russians attacked Makiivka with rocket artillery, daily power outages have been going on for two years in Novopskov region, and in Severodonetsk there are vacancies only in construction - salaries are delayed there. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Yesterday the enemy tried to improve their tactical position near Stelmakhivka by attacking with air support. Our defenders are holding back every enemy attempt there. Occupants also put pressure in the area of Nevske, heavy fighting took place in Bilohorivka. They fired from various types of weapons in the direction of Makiivka, Nevske, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka. In particular, Russians fired at Makiivka from rocket artillery,

- the statement said.

Details

During the week, Luhansk police recorded another destruction of houses in the de-occupied settlements. It is noted that these are four households in Novolyubivka that came under Russian fire this year.

It is also reported. Many complaints from people are coming from Novopskov region, as there have been daily power outages there for two years in a row, which is affecting the local population.

hey don't even warn us about it. Unlike the frontline settlements, these communities were occupied by Russians quite quickly and there was no destruction of infrastructure there. The invaders just wanted to,

- RMA noted.

It is extremely difficult to find a job in Sievierodonetsk. Positions in budgetary organizations were quickly distributed among collaborators and touring artists. The occupiers are not restoring the industry.

There are vacancies at construction sites when they recruit workers for temporary jobs. Most men are already reluctant to go there. Not only because of the threat of being mobilized, but also because of delays or non-payment of funds promised by the contractor.

Recall

In the occupied maternity hospitals of the "lPR", parents without Russian passports are threatened not to give up their newborns.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
makiivkaMakiivka
sievierodonetskSievierodonetsk

