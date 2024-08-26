Enemy targets critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, drones shot down, no civilian infrastructure damage recorded - RMA

In Kirovohrad region, enemy drones were destroyed during a morning attack. The enemy targeted the critical infrastructure of two districts, without causing any damage to civilian infrastructure or casualties, said Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad RMA, UNN reports.

During the morning attack, enemy drones were destroyed in the sky over Kirovohrad region. Previously, there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure in the region. The enemy again targeted Ukrainian energy facilities, as well as critical infrastructure in Kropyvnytskyi and Oleksandriia districts - Raikovich wrote on Telegram.

He called for "understanding of the information from regional power companies". Earlier , Kirovohradoblenergo reported that on August 26, emergency shutdown schedules would be in effect in the region.

Shmyhal: 15 regions suffered from massive Russian attack, energy sector was targeted, there are damages in a number of regions