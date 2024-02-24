Enemy strikes Nikopol community 11 times with kamikaze drones

The enemy shelled Nikopol district once again, damaging private houses and outbuildings. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the enemy fired 11 times with kamikaze drones at Nikopol district, in addition, artillery attacks were registered.

The aggressor was targeting Nikopol district all day. They attacked the district center, Marhanets, Pokrovska and Myrovska communities - he wrote.

15 private houses, 12 outbuildings, cars, and power lines were damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured.

61-year-old woman killed during russian shelling of Gulyaypole in Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov