Enemy strikes Nikopol community 11 times with kamikaze drones
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy struck Nikopol and the surrounding villages with kamikaze drones 11 times, damaging private homes and outbuildings.
The enemy shelled Nikopol district once again, damaging private houses and outbuildings. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
During the day, the enemy fired 11 times with kamikaze drones at Nikopol district, in addition, artillery attacks were registered.
The aggressor was targeting Nikopol district all day. They attacked the district center, Marhanets, Pokrovska and Myrovska communities
15 private houses, 12 outbuildings, cars, and power lines were damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured.
