Enemy strikes in Kherson region: one person is wounded; houses, an educational institution and a car are damaged

In the Kherson region, the occupiers carried out air strikes and shelling of a number of settlements. Multi-storey buildings, a private house, an educational institution and a car were damaged. One person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

the Russian military conducted air strikes and shelling on a number of settlements in the Kherson region. Among the affected towns and villages are Antonivka, Poniativka, Stanislav, Prydniprovske, Ingulets, Tomyna Balka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Beryslav and Mykhailivka.

The strikes damaged residential areas, including two multi-storey buildings and a private house. A school and a private car were also hit.

Unfortunately, one person was injured as a result of these attacks.

Enemy UAVs heading towards Dnipro region from Kherson region