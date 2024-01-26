Enemy strikes at Novotyahynka in Kherson region, one person injured - OVA

Russian troops attacked Novotyahynka in Kherson region, one person was wounded, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"A local resident was injured due to the Russian shelling of Novotyahynka. A 51-year-old woman with an explosive injury was taken to the hospital," the RMA reported on Telegram.

Doctors are conducting an examination and providing assistance to the victim, the RMA added.

