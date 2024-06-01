Enemy strike on a residential building in Kharkiv: the death toll has increased to 9

Due to the enemy shelling of a residential area in the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv on May 31, the death toll increased to 9. UNN reports with reference to The Office of the prosecutor general.

The death toll from a massive missile attack on Kharkiv on May 31 has increased to 9. now seven victims have been identified. The information will be updated in the future - the message says.

The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reports that the body of the 9th victim, previously, this is the body of a woman, was found between the destroyed house and the garage.

Most likely, during a direct rocket hit, the woman was thrown out of the apartment onto the street and sprinkled with structures of the destroyed entrance. Measures are being taken to identify the deceased person - informs the prosecutor's office.

Earlier it was reported that it is known about 7 victims due to an enemy strike on the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv.