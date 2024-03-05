Enemy shells village in Kharkiv region during unloading of humanitarian aid, one person wounded in Russian attack in the region over the day

The Russian army shelled about 17 settlements in Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars yesterday. In particular, a village in Bohodukhiv district was attacked during the unloading of humanitarian aid. One person was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling of Kupyansk district. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

About 17 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Neskuchne and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Varvarovka, Nesterne, Kolodyazne, Kyslivka, Mytrofanivka, Petropavlivka - wrote Syniehubov on social media.

According to him, at 00:25 in Vovchansk 8 private houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged during a series of hostile attacks. There were no casualties.

19:20 in Kupyansk a garage in a private household burned down as a result of shelling.

At 18:00 the enemy fired on Senkove village, Kupyansk district. A 49-year-old driver of an emergency medical center was wounded and sustained blast trauma - said the head of the RMA.

Also at 16:00 in Moskovka village of Kupyansk district a private house was damaged as a result of hostile shelling. There was no information on casualties.

In addition, at 12:30, the enemy fired mortar shells at Basovo village in Bohodukhiv district. As a result of 12 strikes, the outbuildings, administrative buildings and power grids of the local agricultural enterprise were significantly damaged. There were no casualties.

At 11:00 the enemy fired on Ivashky village of Bohodukhiv district. A two-story apartment building was damaged. The shelling took place during the unloading of humanitarian aid - Syniehubov said.

Earlier, Kupyansk in Kharkiv region was hit by cluster munitions for the first time.