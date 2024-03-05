$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11718 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 32896 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31453 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 186194 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172019 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170472 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217543 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248437 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154224 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371438 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Enemy shells village in Kharkiv region during unloading of humanitarian aid, one person wounded in Russian attack in the region over the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22516 views

The Russian army shelled a village in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region during the unloading of humanitarian aid. One person was wounded in the region as a result of hostile attacks.

Enemy shells village in Kharkiv region during unloading of humanitarian aid, one person wounded in Russian attack in the region over the day

The Russian army shelled about 17 settlements in Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars yesterday. In particular, a village in Bohodukhiv district was attacked during the unloading of humanitarian aid.  One person was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling of Kupyansk district. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports

About 17 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Neskuchne and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Varvarovka, Nesterne, Kolodyazne, Kyslivka, Mytrofanivka, Petropavlivka

- wrote Syniehubov on social media.

According to him, at 00:25 in Vovchansk 8 private houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged during a series of hostile attacks. There were no casualties.

19:20 in  Kupyansk a garage in a private household burned down as a result of shelling. 

At 18:00 the enemy fired on Senkove village, Kupyansk district. A 49-year-old driver of an emergency medical center was wounded and sustained blast trauma

- said the head of the RMA.

Also at 16:00 in Moskovka village of Kupyansk district a private house was damaged as a result of hostile shelling. There was no information on casualties.

In addition, at 12:30, the enemy fired mortar shells at Basovo village in Bohodukhiv district. As a result of 12 strikes, the outbuildings, administrative buildings and power grids of the local agricultural enterprise were significantly damaged. There were no casualties.

At 11:00 the enemy fired on Ivashky village of Bohodukhiv district. A two-story apartment building was damaged. The shelling took place during the unloading of humanitarian aid

- Syniehubov said.

Earlier, Kupyansk in Kharkiv region was hit by cluster munitions for the first time. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kozacha Lopan
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
