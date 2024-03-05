Enemy shells two communities in Mykolaiv region with artillery - OVO

Russian occupants shelled Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities in Mykolaiv region with artillery yesterday, no one was injured. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Yesterday, on March 4, at 09:18 and 10:01, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties, - the statement said.

Details

Also, yesterday at 22:49 the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community with artillery. There were no casualties.

Recall

Over the past day, 74 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy inflicted 5 missile and 66 air strikes, fired 108 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.