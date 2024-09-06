Enemy shelling in Sumy region caused fires in the private sector and forest: rescuers show the consequences

Russian troops shelled Sumy region, causing fires in the private sector and forest. Rescuers, despite repeated shelling, extinguished the fires in populated areas and on 4 hectares of forest floor, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in a private house in one of the settlements of Shostka district. Rescuers were forced to take cover several times due to repeated shelling. The fire was extinguished.

A fire reportedly broke out in a natural ecosystem in one of the border settlements of Sumy district. Forest litter was burning on an area of 4 hectares. "The State Emergency Service employees managed to extinguish the fire in time - the flames did not have time to engulf the forest plantations, and the fire itself did not become large-scale," the agency said.

Addendum

Over the past day, according to the Sumy regional police, 160 attacks on the territory of Sumy region were recorded, 46 settlements came under occupants' fire. The shelling damaged 3 multi-storey buildings, 25 houses, a hospital, a lyceum, businesses, an outbuilding, 2 garages, 3 cars, 2 trucks and 2 trailers.

