Enemy missile strike on educational institution in Poltava: SBU voices first versions

The SBU Office in Poltava region is considering both the possibility of a reconnaissance drone and the possibility of an enemy missile hitting the territory of the educational institution. This was reported by the head of the SBU Office in Poltava region, Kostyantyn Semeniuk, UNN reports with reference to the Poltava RMA.

"Relevant procedural measures are being taken. We have been examining the scene for two days in a row. Of course, we are considering both the adjusted and possible reconnaissance drone versions. Also, at this stage, the management is carrying out a full range of anti-terrorist and counterintelligence measures in the environment of the educational institution itself, with every person who was at the scene at the time. This is to ensure that we can qualitatively work out the version of the adjustment, sending unclear photos and videos that appeared on Russian publics," Semeniuk said.

According to Yevhen Rohachov, head of the Poltava regional police, officers from various sectoral services and the investigation unit were involved in the rescue efforts and in documenting the crime to help their SBU colleagues. In total, 122 police officers and 30 servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were involved.

"We set up a special headquarters from where we sent investigative teams to interview citizens, inspect apartments and yards, and determine whether there were any victims in their homes. In addition, we engaged employees of the psychological service, who, together with specialists from the State Emergency Service, provided assistance to those who felt confused," said Yevhen Rohachov.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked an educational institution in Poltava, the number of victims increased to 298 people. Earlier it was reported that 53 people were killed in the attack.

Tragedy in Poltava: Occupants attacked a military educational institution, the Land Forces Command is investigating and strengthening security measures